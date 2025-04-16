Commander’s Award Honors NAWCWD Team for Workplace Partnership

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, stands with recipients of the NAWCWD Commander’s Award following the successful negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement at Point Mugu. The team was recognized for demonstrating exceptional leadership, collaboration, and support of NAWCWD’s workforce. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)