Commander’s Award Honors NAWCWD Team for Workplace Partnership

Photo By Robert Grabendike | Rear Adm. Keith Hash presents the Commander's Award to Jennifer Porterfield, head of the Point Mugu Sea Range Support Division, for contributions to the successful negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement at NAWCWD. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)

It started with a handshake and a question. Can we do better for both sides?



In November 2023, a new round of negotiations began between Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division and the National Association of Government Employees. The goal was to replace a nearly 30-year-old collective bargaining agreement that no longer reflected the realities of the modern workforce, service, or mission.



The agreement governed working conditions for nearly 500 Point Mugu-based General Schedule and Wage Grade employees. These are the people whose day-to-day work keeps systems running, ranges operational, and fleet support on track. The challenge was to create a modern contract that balanced fairness, feasibility, and the future of warfighter support.



For more than a year, the negotiation team did just that.



Over the course of 13 months and more than 1,000 combined hours, the five-member Department of the Navy team included Jennifer Porterfield, Edith Madsen, Krysti Kapturkiewicz, Kevin Mayhue, and Christopher Perkins, who has since retired. Together, they partnered with NAGE Chief Negotiator Linda Spector to review and revise all 33 articles.



The team brought deep knowledge of labor law, policy, and internal operations. They prepared thoroughly, communicated constantly, and stayed flexible when discussions grew complex.



“One thing that stood out to me overall was the focus from everyone in the negotiation to ensure we were taking care of our employees,” said Jennifer Porterfield, head of the Point Mugu Sea Range Support Division. “That focus was never lost and remained the priority to ensure the ultimate agreement was fair to both sides.”



Official approval came on Dec. 20, but the collaboration that built the agreement was just as meaningful.



The outcome was a contract that supports both employee well-being and operational readiness. It also reestablished a tone of partnership between management and labor. According to Spector, what they built wasn’t just policy. It was a new way of working together, grounded in trust and communication.



“This agreement creates a stronger foundation for teamwork between both sides,” said Spector. “That kind of alignment matters. Not just for morale, but for how we execute the mission.”



Rear Adm. Keith Hash, commander of Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, underscored the broader impact of their work.



“You helped lay the foundation for every worker in this command,” Hash said. “Thanks to your expertise, our supervisors have the knowledge to lead, and our people have what they need to make the right decisions for themselves and their families.”



For their efforts, all six negotiators received the NAWCWD Commander’s Award. The award honors individuals and small groups who demonstrate exceptional leadership and support of NAWCWD’s mission. Honorees receive a crystal sculpture, a signed citation, and a cash award ranging from $750 to $1,000.



The award reflects more than just time spent or articles revised. It recognizes a team effort that brought clarity, consistency, and collaboration to an agreement that improves working conditions and strengthens mission delivery.



“I am proud that this team was able to refresh a nearly 30-year-old agreement, creating a binding framework that promotes fairness, transparency, and consistency in how workplace issues are addressed,” said Kevin Mayhue, Sea Range Systems Division Head.



That spirit of listening, learning, and leading with purpose may prove to be the most enduring outcome of the agreement.