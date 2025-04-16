Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander’s Award Honors NAWCWD Team for Workplace Partnership [Image 6 of 6]

    Commander’s Award Honors NAWCWD Team for Workplace Partnership

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Robert Grabendike 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division

    Rear Adm. Keith Hash presents the Commander’s Award to Jennifer Porterfield, head of the Point Mugu Sea Range Support Division, for contributions to the successful negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement at NAWCWD. (U.S. Navy photo by Rob Grabendike)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 8982443
    VIRIN: 250416-N-GD065-9092
    Resolution: 2500x1666
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Commander’s Award Honors NAWCWD Team for Workplace Partnership [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Grabendike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

