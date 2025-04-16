Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh Visits Undersea Rescue Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2500414-N-BV045-1024 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Cmdr. Mike Mowry, Deputy for Undersea, Commander Submarine Squadron 11, tour the headquarters of Undersea Rescue Command (URC), April 14, 2025. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Martinez-Slattery)