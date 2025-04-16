Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh Visits Undersea Rescue Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2500414-N-BV045-1022 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, receives a briefing from Cmdr. Christian Rivera, commanding officer of Undersea Rescue Command (URC), during a visit to URC, April 14, 2025. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Martinez-Slattery)