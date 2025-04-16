Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh Visits Undersea Rescue Command [Image 4 of 7]

    Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh Visits Undersea Rescue Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Ryan Martinez-Slattery 

    Undersea Rescue Command

    2500414-N-BV045-1026 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, observes submarine rescue equipment and capabilities during a visit to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), April 14, 2025. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Martinez-Slattery)

    This work, Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh Visits Undersea Rescue Command [Image 7 of 7], by LCDR Ryan Martinez-Slattery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

