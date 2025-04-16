Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh Visits Undersea Rescue Command

2500414-N-BV045-1026 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (April 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, observes submarine rescue equipment and capabilities during a visit to Undersea Rescue Command (URC), April 14, 2025. URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Martinez-Slattery)
