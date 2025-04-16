U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hunt, 131st Force Support Squadron (FSS) dining facilities manager, stands ready to serve Airmen during lunch, Jan. 31, 2025, Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station, Mo. Hunt recently lead the 131st FSS services team in their bid for the Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Disney Award for the second year in a row. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8982131
|VIRIN:
|250131-Z-LT516-1005
|Resolution:
|5693x3788
|Size:
|14.97 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Stephanie Mundwiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life
No keywords found.