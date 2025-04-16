Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life

    ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Hunt, 131st Force Support Squadron dining facilities manager at Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station, poses for a studio portrait in his chef's black uniform, Dec. 7, 2024, St. Louis. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 13:44
    Photo ID: 8982149
    VIRIN: 241207-Z-LT516-2003
    Resolution: 2602x3253
    Size: 5.29 MB
    Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Stephanie Mundwiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life
    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life
    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life
    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life
    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life
    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download