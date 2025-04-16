The 131st Force Support Squadron services team poses for a group photo, Oct. 13, 2023, Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station, Mo. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Mundwiller)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8982134
|VIRIN:
|231013-Z-LT516-1001
|Resolution:
|4469x2975
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Stephanie Mundwiller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fate and faith: how one Missouri Air Guardsman found his way back to the military and a purpose-driven life
No keywords found.