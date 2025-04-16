Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU Dayton Laboratory Directors Featured in NMRC “SCOPE” Newsletter [Image 1 of 2]

    NAMRU Dayton Laboratory Directors Featured in NMRC “SCOPE” Newsletter

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Dr. Richard Arnold, Director of the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL), and Dr. Karen Mumy, Director of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), participate in a virtual interview with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) staff on Jan. 14 at NAMRU Dayton, located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The interview was featured in the Feb. 24 issue of the SCOPE newsletter. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness, and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson.





    Dr. Richard Arnold, Director of the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL), and Dr. Karen Mumy, Director of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), participate in a virtual interview with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) staff for a command profile featured in the Feb. 24 issue of NMRC’s SCOPE newsletter, Jan. 14, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness, and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson

