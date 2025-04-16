NAMRU Dayton Laboratory Directors Featured in NMRC “SCOPE” Newsletter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Richard Arnold, Director of the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory (NAMRL), and Dr. Karen Mumy, Director of the Environmental Health Effects Laboratory (EHEL), participate in a virtual interview with Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) staff for a command profile featured in the Feb. 24 issue of NMRC’s SCOPE newsletter, Jan. 14, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) Dayton, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, participates in medical research and development efforts dedicated to advancing warfighter lethality by protecting and enhancing health, readiness, and performance through cutting-edge toxicology, environmental health and aerospace medical studies. U.S. Navy photo by Zachary Wilson