Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left to right) Director, Secretariat for Special Operations Dr. Sandra Hobson, Irregular Warfare Center Director Dr. Dennis Walters, Colby Jenkins, performing as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, West Virginia National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones and WVNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Seward receive a briefing during the Ridge Runner/ Ridge Healer Irregular Warfare Exercise 25-01 distinguished visitors day at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on April 15, 2025. Visitors were varied across the irregular warfare spectrum, all with an interest in Ridge Runner IWX, a special forces multi-domain exercise for both U.S. Forces, as well as Allied and Partner Nation forces, tailored to specific evolving threat scenarios faced by modern special operations and conventional forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris)