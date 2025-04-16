Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform

    CAMP DAWSON, KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris 

    Joint Force Headquarters - West Virginia National Guard

    (From left to right) Director, Secretariat for Special Operations Dr. Sandra Hobson, Irregular Warfare Center Director Dr. Dennis Walters, Colby Jenkins, performing as Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, West Virginia National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones and WVNG Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Seward receive a briefing during the Ridge Runner/ Ridge Healer Irregular Warfare Exercise 25-01 distinguished visitors day at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on April 15, 2025. Visitors were varied across the irregular warfare spectrum, all with an interest in Ridge Runner IWX, a special forces multi-domain exercise for both U.S. Forces, as well as Allied and Partner Nation forces, tailored to specific evolving threat scenarios faced by modern special operations and conventional forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 10:41
    Photo ID: 8981731
    VIRIN: 250415-Z-TB920-3008
    Resolution: 4736x3157
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: CAMP DAWSON, KINGWOOD, WEST VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Zoe Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform
    Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Dawson
    Ridge Runner
    WVNG West Virginia National Guard
    Irregular Watfare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download