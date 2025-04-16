Key leaders gather for Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise showcase, reinforcing value of West Virginia’s unique training platform

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ridge Runner Irregular Warfare Exercise Deputy Director Jason Smith answers questions from distinguished visitors during the West Virginia National Guard and Department of Defense’s Irregular Warfare Center Ridge Runner IWX 25-01 at Camp Dawson in Kingwood, West Virginia, on April 15, 2025. Participants were varied across the irregular warfare spectrum, all with an interest in Ridge Runner IWX, a special forces multi-domain exercise for both U.S. Forces, as well as Allied and Partner Nation forces, tailored to specific evolving threat scenarios faced by modern special operations and conventional forces. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Zoe Morris)