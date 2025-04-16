RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker, left, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, greets the 100th Air Refueling Wing leadership team after arriving at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 14, 2025. The Wing Leadership Conference 2025 was tailored to provide region-specific discussion on how best to serve with NATO allied and partner nation air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)