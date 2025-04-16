U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, render salutes as a C-130J Super Hercules containing Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, arrives at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 14, 2025. The leadership from USAFE - AFAFRICA arrived to attend the Wing Leadership Conference 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8981542
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-WG663-1902
|Resolution:
|5673x3689
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.