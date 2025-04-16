RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, render salutes as a C-130J Super Hercules containing Gen. James Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, arrives at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 14, 2025. The leadership from USAFE - AFAFRICA arrived to attend the Wing Leadership Conference 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)