A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, taxis at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 14, 2025. The aircraft carried various wing leadership from U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa in order to attend the Wing Leadership Conference 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 07:36
|Photo ID:
|8981541
|VIRIN:
|250414-F-WG663-1891
|Resolution:
|5929x2795
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.