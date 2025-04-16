RAF Mildenhall hosts USAFE Wing Leadership Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, taxis at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 14, 2025. The aircraft carried various wing leadership from U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa in order to attend the Wing Leadership Conference 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)