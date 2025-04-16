51st LRS IPE section wins innovation award for equipment overhaul

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Oliver Kollock, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, left, issues IPE to installation members at Osan Air Base, April 16, 2025. IPE distribution supports readiness operations and ensures personnel are properly equipped for upcoming training exercises and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
