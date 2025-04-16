51st LRS IPE section wins innovation award for equipment overhaul

The 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron’s Individual Protective Equipment section earned the 51st Fighter Wing Innovation Award for the fourth quarter for transforming how protective gear is issued and returned.



By working with the Osan Wing Innovation Cell, the team implemented the Kinetic Cargo System, a new technology that streamlined the in-and-out-processing of protective equipment. The upgrade enhanced both speed and accuracy, enabling Airmen to acquire their gear more efficiently and maintain the wing’s “Fight Tonight” readiness posture.



The IPE section supplies mission-critical equipment, such as body armor and chemical protective suits, to the 51st Fighter Wing, tenant units and other geographically separated units across the region. Managing more than 128,000 individual items, it stands as the busiest IPE section in the Pacific Air Forces.



Through this overhaul, the team cut customer wait times in half and significantly improved inventory tracking. Ten IPE Airmen were recognized and coined for their efforts and innovation.



“If something were to happen like a chemical or biological attack Airmen need the gear we’re issuing out,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alexander Lewis, 51st LRS noncommissioned officer in charge of IPE. “Making sure we have accurate numbers and the equipment we’re supposed to have is important not just for military members, but also for the families, children and local nationals on this base.”



In addition to modernizing its distribution processes, the team completed a comprehensive inventory of more than 466,000 items valued at $49 million. They improved accountability, recovered missing equipment and added thousands of new storage locations.



“What we’re trying to do is fix the problem and make sure the next team doesn’t have to deal with the issues we had,” said Staff Sgt. Jordan Jusa, 51st LRS IPE supervisor. “We’re smoothing the path and setting a better standard that should last for years to come.”



During major readiness exercises such as Beverly Herd and Vigilant Storm, the IPE section ensures all Airmen are properly equipped and trained to respond at a moment’s notice.



The team’s success showcases the impact of innovation and teamwork. By enhancing accountability and safeguarding a total of $76 million in assets, the 51st LRS IPE section continues to play a vital role in keeping Osan Air Base ready to defend the 51 million people the wing is sworn to protect.

