51st LRS IPE section wins innovation award for equipment overhaul

U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Oliver Kollock, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, left, checks in Airmen in need of IPE at Osan Air Base, April 16, 2025. The IPE process also allows Airmen to inspect the condition and fit of their gear, ensuring comfort and safety during use. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)