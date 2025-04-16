U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Oliver Kollock, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, left, checks in Airmen in need of IPE at Osan Air Base, April 16, 2025. The IPE process also allows Airmen to inspect the condition and fit of their gear, ensuring comfort and safety during use. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2025 04:59
|Photo ID:
|8981303
|VIRIN:
|250416-F-TU760-1001
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st LRS IPE section wins innovation award for equipment overhaul [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.