    51st LRS IPE section wins innovation award for equipment overhaul [Image 1 of 3]

    51st LRS IPE section wins innovation award for equipment overhaul

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Oliver Kollock, 51st Logistics Readiness Squadron individual protective equipment journeyman, left, checks in Airmen in need of IPE at Osan Air Base, April 16, 2025. The IPE process also allows Airmen to inspect the condition and fit of their gear, ensuring comfort and safety during use. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.18.2025 04:59
    Photo ID: 8981303
    VIRIN: 250416-F-TU760-1001
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    This work, 51st LRS IPE section wins innovation award for equipment overhaul [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    LRS
    USAF
    51FW
    INDOPACOM

