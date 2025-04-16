Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MIG | Deployment Readiness Center Resources Brief [Image 6 of 6]

    III MIG | Deployment Readiness Center Resources Brief

    CAMP MCTUREOUS, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart  

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Navy Chaplain Commander Rob Johnson briefs Marines and family of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, on U.S. Navy chaplains’ roles within the Marine Corps and the unit at the Camp McTureous community center, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2025. Marines and family of III MIG attended a brief on deployment readiness and the services available to provide Marines and families with healthy mental and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)

