III MIG | Deployment Readiness Center Resources Brief

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joshua Mayoral the commanding officer of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, provides input at a deployment readiness brief at the Camp McTureous community center, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2025. Marines and families of III MIG attended a brief on deployment readiness and the services available to provide Marines and families with healthy mental and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)