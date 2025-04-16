III MIG | Deployment Readiness Center Resources Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Chaplain Commander Rob Johnson briefs Marines and families of III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, on U.S. Navy chaplains’ roles within the Marine Corps and the unit at the Camp Mctureous community center, Okinawa, Japan, April 17, 2025. Marines and family of III MIG attended a brief on deployment readiness and the services available to provide Marines and families with healthy mental and spiritual fitness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Taggart)