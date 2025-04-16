Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Marine Division

    A photo taken of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Albert Aguilera, a combat engineer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at an unknown date while he was undergoing recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California. He enlisted in March 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024. Aguilera was a native of Riverside, California. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 20:32
    Photo ID: 8980700
    VIRIN: 250417-M-Z6696-1002
    Resolution: 3200x4000
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident
    1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download