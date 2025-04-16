1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo taken of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Albert Aguilera, a combat engineer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at an unknown date while he was undergoing recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California. He enlisted in March 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024. Aguilera was a native of Riverside, California. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)