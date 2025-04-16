1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident

Officials with 1st Marine Division identified the two Marines who were killed after a vehicle accident April 15 while supporting Joint Task Force Southern Border operations. The two Marines are:



Lance Cpl. Albert A. Aguilera, 22, of Riverside, California, was a combat engineer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He enlisted in March 2023 and was promoted to lance corporal in May 2024.



Lance Cpl. Marcelino M. Gamino, 28, of Fresno, California, was a combat engineer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He enlisted in May 2022 and was promoted to lance corporal in August 2024. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He deployed to Darwin, Australia, with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin in 2024.



Another Marine with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion remains in critical condition and is being treated for their injuries.



The three Marines were transported to University Medical Hospital, El Paso, Texas, where Aguilar and Gamino were pronounced dead.



“The loss of Lance Cpl. Aguilera and Lance Cpl. Gamino is deeply felt by all of us," said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Tyrone A. Barrion, the commanding officer for 1st Combat Engineer Battalion and Task Force Sapper. "I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to the families of our fallen brothers. Our top priority right now is to ensure that their families, and the Marines affected by their passing, are fully supported during this difficult time.”



The crash occurred during a convoy movement near Santa Teresa, New Mexico.



The incident is under investigation.

