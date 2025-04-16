1st Marine Division identifies personnel killed in vehicle accident

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo taken of U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Marcelino Gamino, a combat engineer with 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, at an unknown date while he was undergoing recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California. He enlisted in May 2022 and was promoted to lance corporal in August 2024. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon. He deployed to Darwin, Australia, with Marine Rotational Force - Darwin in 2024. Gamino was a native of Fresno, California. (U.S. Marine Corps courtesy photo)