YARS firefighters selected to test new tech

Justin Shultz, a firefighter with Youngstown Air Reserve Station's fire department, adjusts an augmented reality visor helmet attachment at YARS, Ohio, April 7, 2025. The fire department was one of two Air Force departments selected to test the system, developed by Qwake Technologies, which provides computer-assisted vision and live camera feeds to a command tablet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)