    YARS firefighters selected to test new tech [Image 4 of 6]

    YARS firefighters selected to test new tech

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Photo by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing

    Jeff Pandrea, assistant fire chief, demonstrates the live video feed on a command tablet as part of an augmented reality helmet attachment system for firefighters at YARS, Ohio, April 7, 2025. The fire department was one of two Air Force departments selected to test the system, developed by Qwake Technologies, which provides computer-assisted vision and live feeds to a command tablet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)

    firefighter
    innovation
    ReserveReady
    Qwake

