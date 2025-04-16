YARS firefighters selected to test new tech

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jeff Pandrea, assistant fire chief, demonstrates the live video feed on a command tablet as part of an augmented reality helmet attachment system for firefighters at YARS, Ohio, April 7, 2025. The fire department was one of two Air Force departments selected to test the system, developed by Qwake Technologies, which provides computer-assisted vision and live feeds to a command tablet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)