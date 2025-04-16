YARS firefighters selected to test new tech

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter equipped with an augmented reality helmet attachment system preps a hose before responding to a live-fire training event at YARS, Ohio, April 7, 2025. The fire department was one of two Air Force departments selected to test the system, developed by Qwake Technologies, which provides computer-assisted vision and live feeds to a command tablet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric M. White)