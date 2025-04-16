Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox community gathers for sexual assault awareness month ribbon lighting, proclamation signing [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Knox community gathers for sexual assault awareness month ribbon lighting, proclamation signing

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ricci signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month declaration after the April 16 ceremony while Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea waits to also place his signature on the document.

