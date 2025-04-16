Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ricci signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month declaration after the April 16 ceremony while Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea waits to also place his signature on the document.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8980010
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-QT978-1002
|Resolution:
|6617x4500
|Size:
|8.43 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox community gathers for sexual assault awareness month ribbon lighting, proclamation signing [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
