Virgie Dyson, guest speaker for the 2025 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month kickoff at Fort Knox April 16, shared a personal story of a close friend of hers in college who had been the victim of a sexual assault and how that led her into victim advocacy.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 15:42
|Photo ID:
|8980008
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-QT978-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Knox community gathers for sexual assault awareness month ribbon lighting, proclamation signing [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Knox community gathers for sexual assault awareness month ribbon lighting, proclamation signing
Fort Knox