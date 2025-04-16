Fort Knox community gathers for sexual assault awareness month ribbon lighting, proclamation signing

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ricci signs a Sexual Assault Awareness...... read more read more Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ricci signs a Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month declaration after the April 16 ceremony while Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea waits to also place his signature on the document. see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Members of the Fort Knox community gathered at the installation gazebo April 16 to witness the ribbon lighting and several proclamation signings to celebrate the kickoff of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



The event was originally scheduled for the end of March but was postponed due to technical difficulties.



Guest speaker Virgie Dyson, a retired victim advocate, spoke to the crowd about what motivated her to get involved in helping victims become survivors and thrivers. She said during her time at the University of Arkansas, the sexual assault of a friend whom she called Mary changed her thinking.



“I would frequently think about Mary and what I could have done as a friend to support her,” said Dyson. “So, I made a vow to myself that if there ever was an opportunity to help someone who endured what Mary endured, I would answer the call.”



Dyson and Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ricci called on members of the community to stand in the gap and look for ways to advocate for others.



“We must empower bystanders to intervene, and provide the resources needed for those affected to receive the support they deserve,” said Ricci. “Let's continue to challenge the norms that allow these behaviors to occur and create a community where every individual can thrive without fear.”



Following the kick-off ceremony, Fort Knox members have other opportunities to participate in events throughout the remainder of the month. There will be a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention table set up at the Main Exchange April 22 and 29, community members can go through the SHARP Challenge Room April 18 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a Take Back the Night event is planned at Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown April 30, beginning at 5 p.m.



There is also a SHARP 5k fun run/walk planned for April 18 and a “Raise the Bars” motorcycle ride April 24.