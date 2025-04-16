Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Robinson ends her tour at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville with an End of Tour ceremony at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 14:12
|Photo ID:
|8979829
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-DU371-1004
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|8.16 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.