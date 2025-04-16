Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Robinson ends her tour at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville with an End of Tour ceremony at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 14:12
    Photo ID: 8979824
    VIRIN: 250416-N-DU371-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 6.41 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour [Image 4 of 4], by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour
    LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour
    LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour
    LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download