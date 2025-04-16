LS1 Robinson ends NAVSUP FLCJ tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Robinson ends her tour at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville with an End of Tour ceremony at NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville headquarters at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, April 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)