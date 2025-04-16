Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 240 Fort Drum community members supported the annual Mountain Wellness Month campaign April 17 during the 5K event outside Magrath Sports Complex. Mountain Wellness Month features educational and awareness activities that tie into national campaigns in April, such as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Alcohol Awareness Month. It also provides representatives from the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division an opportunity to interact with Soldiers and family members to talk about community resources and highlight support services. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)