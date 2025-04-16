Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum [Image 7 of 7]

    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    More than 240 Fort Drum community members supported the annual Mountain Wellness Month campaign April 17 during the 5K event outside Magrath Sports Complex. Mountain Wellness Month features educational and awareness activities that tie into national campaigns in April, such as Child Abuse Prevention Month and Alcohol Awareness Month. It also provides representatives from the Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division an opportunity to interact with Soldiers and family members to talk about community resources and highlight support services. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 8979187
    VIRIN: 250417-A-XX986-1008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.71 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Mountain Wellness Month

