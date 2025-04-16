Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Salgado, a 10th Mountain Division (LI) sexual assault response coordinator, helps promote the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program April 17 during the Mountain Wellness Month 5K outside Magrath Sports Complex. The SARC team also informed attendees about AR 600-52, which includes new SHARP reporting procedures, and provided them reference cards. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 11:16
    Photo ID: 8979186
    VIRIN: 250417-A-XX986-1007
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.04 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum [Image 7 of 7], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum
    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum
    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum
    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum
    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum
    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum
    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum Soldier and Family Readiness Division
    Mountain Wellness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download