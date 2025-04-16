Sgt. 1st Class Stephanie Salgado, a 10th Mountain Division (LI) sexual assault response coordinator, helps promote the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) program April 17 during the Mountain Wellness Month 5K outside Magrath Sports Complex. The SARC team also informed attendees about AR 600-52, which includes new SHARP reporting procedures, and provided them reference cards. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum
