Mountain Wellness Month 5K draws community support at Fort Drum

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 17, 2025) -- With Mountain Wellness Month well under way at Fort Drum, more than 240 Fort Drum community members supported the annual campaign April 17 at the 5K event outside Magrath Sports Complex.



Organized by the Soldier and Family Readiness Division, Mountain Wellness Month promotes education and awareness activities for national campaigns in April to include:



*Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

*Child Abuse Prevention Month

*Alcohol Awareness Month

*Financial Literacy Month



“What we try to do every year with Mountain Wellness Month is to increase awareness within our community about these national initiatives,” said Tom Wojcikowski, Fort Drum Family Advocacy Program educator. “But not only that, we want everyone in the community to know about the different programs that are offered through the Soldier and Family Readiness Division that provide them with those resources they need just to navigate through everyday life.”



Command Sgt. Major Brandon Williams, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, participated in the run with roughly 50 Soldiers from his unit.



“In addition to all that Mountain Wellness Month does to raise awareness, it’s also about showing support to our community and all the things Army Community Service does for our Soldiers,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about supporting the community and that’s the most important thing.”



Williams said it is important for leaders to keep their Soldiers informed about resources that can benefit themselves and their families while stationed at Fort Drum.



“Everything we do, no matter what life event a Soldier has, there’s a support structure in place here on the installation or within the Army that can provide them guidance and help,” he said. “I think it’s vital for them to know, so we need to keep communicating that every chance we have.”



Before and after the 5K, Soldiers and family members could talk with ACS, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, USO, and SHARP representatives, and take a flyer or informational material about their programs. The 10th Mountain Division (LI) sexual assault response coordinators were in attendance to distribute SHARP reference cards and remind Soldiers about the new SHARP reporting procedures listed in AR 600-52.



“We can talk about these resources all the time,” Williams said. “But when we come out to these events and actually see and talk with the people who provide these resources, and start engaging in conversations, it can really make a difference. It can be hard to ask for help, whether it’s pride or they just don’t know what they need exactly to solve a problem. So, this kind of breaks down that barrier.”



Earlier in April, Company A, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, reunited with family and friends upon returning from deployment. Williams said the same Soldier and family readiness support is emphasized now that they’re home, as it had during the pre-deployment phase.



“We incorporate ACS into their redeployment, highlighting all of those areas like personal relationships and finances, and having those resources available,” he said. “The stress of reincorporating themselves back into the community after being deployed for any amount of time can be difficult. It’s different for everyone, and it can be hard. So, again, it’s imperative that these resources are available for the Soldiers coming back, and that they understand the support is there.”



Previous Mountain Wellness Month events included a Pop In and Paint, hosted by the Family Advocacy Program and Exceptional Family Member Program, and an EFMP Sensory Play Workshop. The Financial Readiness Program is almost finished with a four-day financial literacy workshop for students in grades 3 through 8 at the Robert C. McEwen Library.



On April 23, FAP is hosting the 13th annual Baby Palooza at the Post Exchange. The family resource fair runs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. April 23, with representatives from more than 20 on-post and local agencies in attendance.



“If you are new to the area, or even if you’ve been here a little while, you can attend Baby Palooza and find a lot of resources that can help connect you to different services you might need,” said Nicole Wetzel, FAP educator and event organizer.



Participating agencies include Fort Drum Child and Youth Services, Army Public Health, Samaritan Medical Center, Carthage Area Hospital, and Jefferson County Public Health. Representatives from the Jefferson County Sherrif’s Department will provide free car seat inspections and installation assistance.



“That’s always a big benefit for new parents,” Wetzel said. “I remember when I was buckling in babies for the first time. It can be terrifying not knowing if you are doing it right. And even when they get a little bit older, you want to double check and make sure everything is secured.”



The FAP team is offering an evening of friendly competition from 4 until 7 p.m. April 29 at the Youth Sports and Fitness Center on Chapel Drive. The “Game On!” event is designed for children of all ages to try new sports, compete in challenges and test their knowledge of sports trivia.



“We added this event in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month to encourage sportsmanship and give parents and children an opportunity to engage in some fun, family activities,” Wojcikowski said.



For more information, call (315) 772-5914 or visit www.facebook.com/FTdrumFAP.



Fort Drum community members can stay connected to all of the resources available on post, and learn about upcoming events and activities through the My Army Post app (MAPA), available for download on the Apple App Store or Google Play.