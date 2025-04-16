Representatives of various groups speak the event. The fair was to assist Fort Jackson in ‘being healthy, being balanced and preventing some of the things that stress us out,’ said Kamala Henley, Family Advocacy Program specialist.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 11:09
|Photo ID:
|8979175
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-ZN169-1860
|Resolution:
|5197x7489
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250410-A-ZN169-1860 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fair aims to help post community
