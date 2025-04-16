Fair aims to help post community

Photo By Robert Timmons | An attendee at the fair speaks to representatives of the Armed Forces Wellness Center....... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | An attendee at the fair speaks to representatives of the Armed Forces Wellness Center. The groups represented at the fair included Army Community Service, ASAP, the Fort Jackson Library, and even off-post providers such as Richland 2 School District. see less | View Image Page

Army Community Service hosted a prevention fair on April 10 aimed at helping Fort Jackson and the surrounding community.



The fair was geared to Fort Jackson community to help then with “being healthy, being balanced and preventing some of the things that can stress us out,” said Kamala Henley, Family Advocacy Program specialist.



“Everybody has different issues that they’re dealing with, and we try to bring the resources here so people can be aware of what’s available to them,” she added.



The groups represented at the fair included ACS, Army Substance Abuse Program, the Fort Jackson Library, Armed Forces Wellness Center, and even off-post providers such as Richland 2 School District.



The resources available will help the community be resilient.



For Michael Dumler, an ASAP Prevention Coordinator, one of the most important things people took away from the event was resources. They could come and learn some things “that they didn’t even know existed.”

“There’s a lot of information here for males, females and for the kiddos,” Dumler said.



This was the second prevention fair held on Fort Jackson.