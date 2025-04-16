Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fair aims to help post community

    250410-A-ZN169-1879

    Photo By Robert Timmons | An attendee at the fair speaks to representatives of the Armed Forces Wellness Center....... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Story by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Army Community Service hosted a prevention fair on April 10 aimed at helping Fort Jackson and the surrounding community.

    The fair was geared to Fort Jackson community to help then with “being healthy, being balanced and preventing some of the things that can stress us out,” said Kamala Henley, Family Advocacy Program specialist.

    “Everybody has different issues that they’re dealing with, and we try to bring the resources here so people can be aware of what’s available to them,” she added.

    The groups represented at the fair included ACS, Army Substance Abuse Program, the Fort Jackson Library, Armed Forces Wellness Center, and even off-post providers such as Richland 2 School District.

    The resources available will help the community be resilient.

    For Michael Dumler, an ASAP Prevention Coordinator, one of the most important things people took away from the event was resources. They could come and learn some things “that they didn’t even know existed.”
    “There’s a lot of information here for males, females and for the kiddos,” Dumler said.

    This was the second prevention fair held on Fort Jackson.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 11:09
    Story ID: 495518
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fair aims to help post community, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    250410-A-ZN169-8206
    250410-A-ZN169-1859
    250410-A-ZN169-1860
    250410-A-ZN169-1879

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    ACS
    Prevention Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download