Michael Dumler, Army Substance Abuse Program prevention coordinator, talks to an attendee about the program. Dumler said the event provided a wealth of resources many may not know existed.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 11:09
|Photo ID:
|8979173
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-ZN169-8206
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.63 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250410-A-ZN169-8206 [Image 4 of 4], by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS
Fair aims to help post community
