CFLs Graduate at NSA Souda Bay

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 11, 2025) Legalman 2nd Class Kevin Birdt, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, receives a Navy Command Fitness Leader Certification from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during a graduation ceremony on April 11, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)