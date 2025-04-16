Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFLs Graduate at NSA Souda Bay [Image 10 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CFLs Graduate at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 11, 2025) Electronics Technician 1st Class Osvaldo Garcia, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, receives a Navy Command Fitness Leader Certification from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, NSA Souda Bay, during a graduation ceremony on April 11, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 08:13
    Photo ID: 8978806
    VIRIN: 250411-N-NO067-1041
    Resolution: 4045x2697
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFLs Graduate at NSA Souda Bay [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

