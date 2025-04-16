NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 11, 2025) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Carey Perez, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, receives a Navy Command Fitness Leader Certification from Capt. Stephen Steacy, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, during a graduation ceremony on April 11, 2025, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 08:13
|Photo ID:
|8978803
|VIRIN:
|250411-N-NO067-1026
|Resolution:
|3841x2561
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFLs Graduate at NSA Souda Bay [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.