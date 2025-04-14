Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025 [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    IMCOM Europe

    IMCOM-Europe Director Tommy Mize and CSM Christopher Carbone share the stage with IMCOM-E Best Warrior 2025 competitors at the closing ceremony in Stuttgart, Germany, April 10.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 8978725
    VIRIN: 250410-A-ZH867-9618
    Resolution: 3504x2336
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025
    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-E BW25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download