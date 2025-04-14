Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025 [Image 8 of 11]

    IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025

    STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    IMCOM Europe

    From left, SFC Cory Wright from USAG Poland and SPC Tyler Shiflet from USAG Benelux were named Best Warriors in the NCO and Junior Soldier categories, respectively, at the IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025 closing ceremony and awards presentation in Stuttgart, Germany, April 10.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 05:56
    Photo ID: 8978724
    VIRIN: 250410-A-ZH867-2866
    Resolution: 1611x2336
    Size: 604.82 KB
    Location: STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
