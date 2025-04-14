From left, SFC Cory Wright from USAG Poland and SPC Tyler Shiflet from USAG Benelux were named Best Warriors in the NCO and Junior Soldier categories, respectively, at the IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025 closing ceremony and awards presentation in Stuttgart, Germany, April 10.
