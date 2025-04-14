From left, SPC Tyler Shiflet from USAG Benelux and SFC Cory Wright from USAG Poland cut the awards ceremony cake after being named Best Warriors in the Junior Soldier and NCO categories, respectively, at the IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025 closing ceremony in Stuttgart, Germany, April 10.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 05:56
|Photo ID:
|8978726
|VIRIN:
|250410-A-ZH867-1508
|Resolution:
|1357x1978
|Size:
|381.22 KB
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMCOM-Europe Best Warrior 2025 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.