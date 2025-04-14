U.S. Army air defenders conduct patriot reload drills as part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 17, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2025 06:00
|Photo ID:
|8978691
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-WD958-7210
|Resolution:
|6998x5598
|Size:
|5.23 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.