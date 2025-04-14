Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills [Image 7 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders conduct patriot reload drills as part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 17, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.17.2025 06:00
    Photo ID: 8978685
    VIRIN: 250416-A-JK865-3880
    Resolution: 6998x5598
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills
    Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download