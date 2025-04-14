Army Air Defenders Conduct Patriot Reload Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Valentine, patriot launching station enhanced operator for 5-7 Air Defense Artillery, conducts patriot reload drills as part of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command First 2 Fire Competition April 17, 2025, in Ansbach, Germany. The best squad competition determines the best Avenger, SGT Stout, Sentinel, and Patriot crews from across 10th AAMDC from April 7-17 on Ansbach, Baumholder, and within the Oberdachstetten Local Training Area, Germany (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).