ACSN Beyer's Reenlistment

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Feb. 19, 2025) – Air Traffic Controller Airman Benjamin Beyer, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, signs reenlistment documents in Air Operations aboard Diego Garcia, February 19, 2025. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kamaren Hill)